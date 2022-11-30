17-year-boy commits suicide in Haryana's Ambala

A 17-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself at his home here. Police suspect that he was under academic stress.

The boy's father, who works as a plumber in Ambala cantonment, told the police that the Class 12 student killed himself on Tuesday when he was alone at home.

He said he had arranged tuition for his son a few months back so that he could get better marks in the examination, but it seemed that he was not willing to go there.

The father said he assured his son that his tuition would be discontinued if he was not willing to attend it.

Police suspect that the boy took this step due to study-related pressure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)