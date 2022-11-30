Left Menu

Kerala govt decides to introduce Bill to replace Guv as Chancellor of varsities

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-11-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 20:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to move a Bill in the legislative assembly, when it convenes from December 5, for replacing the Governor with eminent academicians as Chancellor of the universities in the state.

A draft Bill in this regard was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here during the day, a statement issued by his office said.

The cabinet decided to make necessary amendments to the rules of the 14 public universities in the state for replacing the Governor with eminent academicians, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The draft Bill also provides that the government will have the power to remove the appointed Chancellor from office on the basis of an inquiry conducted by a former judge of the Supreme Court or High Court in case of serious allegations of misconduct against him or her, the statement said.

The cabinet decision comes in the wake of the ongoing tussle between the Left government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over various issues pertaining to the functioning of universities in the state and including the appointment of Vice Chancellors (VCs).

However, some recent Kerala High Court orders have vindicated Khan's stand on the appointments of VCs of certain universities.

Besides a draft Bill to amend the universities laws, the cabinet also approved a draft Bill to amend the Non-Resident Indians (Keralites) Commission Act, 2022 and the proposals to amend the Kerala Co-operative Society Act, 1969, the statement said.

The cabinet also decided to grant administrative approval to set up a Digital Science Park under Kerala Digital University at an estimated cost of Rs 1,515 crore of which Rs 1,175 crore would be through KIIFB funding and the remaining amount from other sources including industry partners, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

