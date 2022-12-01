Left Menu

Protect tribal languages, culture: Arunachal Dy CM

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 01-12-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 18:54 IST
Protect tribal languages, culture: Arunachal Dy CM
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein Thursday urged the indigenous people of the state to protect and promote tribal languages and culture.

Attending the Indigenous Faith Day celebration at Namsai, Mein said that language and culture are the identities of tribal people which should be promoted and protected.

“We must strive to revive and promote our folk songs and indigenous music and must preserve them either in written documents or in audio-visual format,” he said.

The state government, he said, would continue to support the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) in their efforts for the preservation and promotion of the rich culture and traditions of the northeastern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022