Protect tribal languages, culture: Arunachal Dy CM

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein Thursday urged the indigenous people of the state to protect and promote tribal languages and culture.

Attending the Indigenous Faith Day celebration at Namsai, Mein said that language and culture are the identities of tribal people which should be promoted and protected.

“We must strive to revive and promote our folk songs and indigenous music and must preserve them either in written documents or in audio-visual format,” he said.

The state government, he said, would continue to support the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) in their efforts for the preservation and promotion of the rich culture and traditions of the northeastern state.

