Left Menu

Activists stage protest in Belagavi against assault on a student waving 'K'taka flag'

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 20:02 IST
Activists stage protest in Belagavi against assault on a student waving 'K'taka flag'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Pro-Kannada organisations on Thursday staged a protest and blocked a road for some time at Tilakwadi here, demanding action against those who allegedly assaulted a student for displaying ''Karnataka flag'' during a college fest.

A video of the incident, which took place at Gogte PU College on Wednesday, was widely shared on social media platforms.

In the video, a large group of students in uniform can be seen jumping and dancing to the music, as one of them raises a Karnataka flag with the hues of red and yellow, some students pushed and beat him.

The victim-boy is said to have even accused the police of abusing and assaulting him, when he had gone to lodge a complaint at the police station.

Some activists, protesting against the incident today, shouted slogans and burned a tyre on the street as a mark of protest, while few of those who staged protest in front of the college, even tried to barge in, forcing the police to detain them, a police official said.

Police said they are looking into the allegations of assault at the police station, and have also instructed students not to bring the language issue to the collage.

Additional police personnel have been deployed near the college and surrounding areas to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022