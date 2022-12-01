Left Menu

TN power panel tells people to install RCD to ensure safety

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 21:28 IST
TN power panel tells people to install RCD to ensure safety
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People should install Residual Current Device (RCD) in their service connection board as it is vital to ensure safety, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) advised on Thursday.

Citing recent accidents involving electricity, the TNERC said such mishaps could have been averted if the RCD had been installed ''in the service connection mains.'' Installation of the device would help save priceless human lives, the Commission said in an official release.

''All the existing consumers irrespective of category, house, shop, industry, farmhouse, educational institutions and public convenience are advised to install the RCD in their respective premises, which is a basic need for human safety.'' RCDs disconnect electricity supply in case of faults.

The accidents listed include recent electrocution to death of an elderly couple here, when they touched the iron compound gate of an apartment complex.

To avoid loss of lives, prevent electrical accidents, the TNERC has mandated RCD in Regulation 16(2A) of Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Code in all new electricity service connections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom
3
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
4
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022