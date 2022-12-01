Rao Inderjit Singh inspects construction work of Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari national highway

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Thursday inspected the construction work of the four-lane Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari National Highway and asked officials to complete the project on time.

Project Director Dheeraj Singh and Technical Manager Vikas Mittal, Pataudi's SDM Pradeep Kumar and other officers of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) were also with the minister.

The Union minister reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction work on Pataudi bypass.

Project Director Dheeraj Singh said that till now about 12 per cent construction work has been completed. A total of 168 structures in the line of the project have been cleared in the the last three days.

''In addition, there are 48 structures which were missed in the earlier evaluation. After assessing these structures, its report has been sent to the Public Works Department. Their award will be declared as soon as the approval is received from the concerned department. All the works related to the construction process will be completed within the stipulated time frame,'' he added.

The Union minister directed the NHAI officials to review the progress of the construction work every quarter to ensure the project meets its deadline.

