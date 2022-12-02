Minor girl raped in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth at a village in Tanda police station limits here, police said on Friday.

The Class 12 student, who hails from Kapurthala district, had been living with her maternal grandparents in Hoshiarpur district.

The accused, identified as Lucky Singh from Kapurthala, allegedly used to harass the victim on her way to school, the police said.

On November 28, he allegedly abducted the girl, took her to a secluded location and raped her, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused.

Investigating officer Kamlesh Kumari said raids were being conducted to nab the accused.

