Left Menu

Minor girl raped in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 02-12-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 17:34 IST
Minor girl raped in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth at a village in Tanda police station limits here, police said on Friday.

The Class 12 student, who hails from Kapurthala district, had been living with her maternal grandparents in Hoshiarpur district.

The accused, identified as Lucky Singh from Kapurthala, allegedly used to harass the victim on her way to school, the police said.

On November 28, he allegedly abducted the girl, took her to a secluded location and raped her, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused.

Investigating officer Kamlesh Kumari said raids were being conducted to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022