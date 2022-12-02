Minor girl raped in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
- Country:
- India
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth at a village in Tanda police station limits here, police said on Friday.
The Class 12 student, who hails from Kapurthala district, had been living with her maternal grandparents in Hoshiarpur district.
The accused, identified as Lucky Singh from Kapurthala, allegedly used to harass the victim on her way to school, the police said.
On November 28, he allegedly abducted the girl, took her to a secluded location and raped her, they said.
A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused.
Investigating officer Kamlesh Kumari said raids were being conducted to nab the accused.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tanda
- Indian
- Kamlesh Kumari
- Kapurthala
- Sexual Offences Act
- Singh
- Hoshiarpur
ALSO READ
"Our mindset has been most significant difference": Savita Punia on Indian hockey's revival
Indian national jailed in Singapore for withdrawing fraud money
Blackstone to buy majority stake in Indian IT firm R Systems for $359 mln
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Indian stocks decline, rupee depreciates in early trade