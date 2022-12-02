Left Menu

JNU wall defacement: University asks all its centres to install CCTV cameras

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday asked all its centres to install CCTV cameras, a day after several walls inside its campus were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans.In an advisory, the JNU administration notified that all schools and centres will have only a single entry and exit point.Students had earlier claimed that the walls in the School of International Studies- II building were vandalised with slogans against Brahmin and Baniya communities.The graffiti asked members of the Brahmin and the Baniya communities to leave the campus and the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 19:46 IST
JNU wall defacement: University asks all its centres to install CCTV cameras
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday asked all its centres to install CCTV cameras, a day after several walls inside its campus were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans.

In an advisory, the JNU administration notified that all schools and centres will have only a single entry and exit point.

Students had earlier claimed that the walls in the School of International Studies- II building were vandalised with slogans against Brahmin and Baniya communities.

The graffiti asked members of the Brahmin and the Baniya communities to leave the campus and the country. The six-point advisory was issued after keeping the prevailing security issues on the campus, the administration said. The university has also asked centres to put up notice boards regarding the prevention of defacement of public property at the appropriate place in every centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022