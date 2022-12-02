JNU wall defacement: University asks all its centres to install CCTV cameras

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday asked all its centres to install CCTV cameras, a day after several walls inside its campus were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans.

In an advisory, the JNU administration notified that all schools and centres will have only a single entry and exit point.

Students had earlier claimed that the walls in the School of International Studies- II building were vandalised with slogans against Brahmin and Baniya communities.

The graffiti asked members of the Brahmin and the Baniya communities to leave the campus and the country. The six-point advisory was issued after keeping the prevailing security issues on the campus, the administration said. The university has also asked centres to put up notice boards regarding the prevention of defacement of public property at the appropriate place in every centre.

