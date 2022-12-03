JMC, JSCL organises cycle rally under 'Jan Abhiyan' in Jammu

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) in association with Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) on Saturday organised a cycle rally as part of government programme 'My Town My Pride - Jan Abhiyan' with focus on youth, skills and self-employment, an official said.

The rally was flagged off by the JMC, Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JSCL, Rahul Yadav from Bus Stand, Jammu.

People from all walks of life including officials of JSCL and JMC led by Yadav participated in the rally and spread awareness about government initiatives being taken for the welfare of people, the official said.

He said the rally started from the Bus Stand and went towards Bikram Chowk and culminated at Kala Kendra. ''The different activities being organised on the direction of J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha across Jammu and Kashmir as a part of My Town My Pride. The programme is Jan Abhiyan with focus on youth, skills and self-employment, good governance along with Nasha Mukt and Rozgar yukt J&K,'' the JMC commissioner said.

He said the cycle rally was part of the Jan Abhiyan to spread awareness about government initiatives being taken and schemes being implemented for the welfare of people.

On Friday, JMC in collaboration with J&K Dharmarth Trust and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Jammu Chapter, conducted a 'Heritage Temples Corridors' walk as a part of 'My Town My Pride' campaign.

Over 100 students, teachers, professors, officers of JMC and J&K Dharmarth Trust, core group members of INTACH Jammu Chapter visited various ancient temples of Jammu city, the official said.

He said the participants visited Shree Gadhadhar Ji Mandir, Banwari Dass Mandir, Shiv Temple Raja Suchet Singh ji, Shree Satyanarayan Temple, Radha Krishan Temple (Billu Temple), Ram Ji Temple (Sardaron Ka Temple), Chintapurni Mandir, Balram ji Temple, Savitri Temple, Cave Shrine Peer Kho and finally the walk was successfully concluded at the pride of Jammu -Shree Raghunath ji Temple.

The students were briefed about the built heritage character of these temples besides uniqueness of the idols which are not found in any of the temples of north India, the official said. Later, the sanitation drive was also launched by the JMC along with J&K Dharmarth Trust in the temple premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)