SFI takes out protest rally against 'faulty' ERP system in HPU

The left-wing students body, SFI, on Saturday took out an 'Akrosh' (anger) rally from Panchayat Bhawan to Deputy Commissioner's office here to protest against the ''faulty''online evaluation system of the Himachal Pradesh University. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) alleged that shortcomings in the online evaluation system, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), resulted in poor pass percentage that has become a reason for acute mental tension for varsity students The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has spent Rs 8 crores on the ERP system which is not functioning properly. Under this system, the answer sheets of the students are not scanned, and sent to teachers who were neither imparted any training nor provided equipment for online paper checking, claimed SFI Shimla district secretary Bunty Thakur.

Alleging that 80 per cent of students of BA, B.Sc and B.Com first year have failed in several colleges, he said that inaccuracy in online evaluation system was responsible for low pass percentage and demanded that the ERP system should be thrown out from the university.

Over 100 government colleges are without principal and thousands of posts of teachers are lying vacant and the quality of education is being compromised by the university, he alleged. The students who raised slogans against the Himachal Pradesh University authorities also opposed implementation of National Education Policy.

