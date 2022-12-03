Paul Theroux's railway odyssey provided to Aaftab Poonawala in jail: Authorities

Aaftab Poonawala, who is in judicial custody for allegedly killing his live-in partner, has asked Tihar jail authorities to give him novels and books, officials said on Saturday. Jail authorities have provided Paul Theroux's railway odyssey 'The Great Railway Bazaar' following his request, they said. Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city.

Poonawaala is lodged in central jail number four and is under strict vigil as there is a threat to his life, officials said. ''We are taking care of the inmate as per protocols. He has now asked for English novels and other books. He said he wants to read more and indulge in literary activities. ''For now, we have provided him the book 'The Great Railway Bazaar' by Paul Theroux. It is from our library. He will be provided more books later,'' said the jail official. Poonawaala had undergone polygraph test and narco analysis test recently at the forensic science lab and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. Poonawala was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. The court on November 26 sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

