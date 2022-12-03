Left Menu

Maha first state with Divyang department: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced the setting up of a separate Divyang department for the welfare of the differently-abled persons with a fund allocation of Rs 1,143 crore.He said Maharashtra is the first state to have such a department.

He said Maharashtra is the first state to have such a department. ''The government has created 2,063 posts for the new department which will formulate policies for the welfare of the disabled by taking into consideration views of the stakeholders,'' he said addressing an event in Mumbai to mark the International Day of Disabled Persons. The decision to set up the Divyang Department was approved by the state Cabinet on November 29.

The sections looking into issues of Divyang (differently-abled) people under the Social Justice and Special Assistance department will be clubbed to form the new Divyang Welfare Department, the government had said.

The welfare activities of Divyang people like education, training, and rehabilitation were so far taken care of by the state Social Justice Department.

