Carry out development works without bias, Khattar asks new-elected representatives of PRIs

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday asked newly elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions to do development work in their areas without any discrimination.

''Consider the entire area as your family and develop the area by fulfilling your responsibility with the spirit of service,'' he said during the swearing-in ceremony of panches, sarpanches and block samiti and zilla parishad members.

Describing the panchayat as the government of the village, Khattar, who attended the event virtually, said on the lines of assembly and Lok Sabha sessions, one or two-day sessions of zila parishads and panchayat samitis should be called so that public issues can be raised and development can be done.

The swearing-in ceremony was organised in every district, block and village across the state, and 6,200 sarpanches, 60,133 panches, 3,081 block samiti members and 411 zila parishad members took oath. In a statement issued here, the chief minister said this is the first time that elected people's representatives in Panchayati Raj Institutions are individually taking oath. ''Deputy commissioners of districts and gram sanrakshaks in villages are administering oaths to them. When every public representative will take oath, they will understand the words written in it, the duty and constitution... When they will do public work, they will remember this oath,'' he said.

Khattar said that 60 per cent of representatives were elected unanimously.

The state government is giving Rs 11 lakh to the unanimously elected panchayats, Rs 5 lakh to a sarpanch, Rs 50,000 to a panch and Rs 2 lakh each to the unanimously elected block samiti members and zila parishad members, he said.

In this way, the Haryana government is giving Rs 300 crore for the development of the rural areas.

