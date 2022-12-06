Goa: 17 scientists to address students during Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav on Dec 13

At least 17 reputed scientists will address and interact with students during Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav to be held in Goa on December 13, an official said on Tuesday. The 4th edition of the event will be organised by the state department of science, technology and waste management in association with various government bodies.

Talking to reporters in Margao, chairman of the organising committee Jose Manuel Noronha said the event will be held across seven venues in Goa.

India's missile woman Dr Tessy Thomas, director general, Aeronautical Systems, DRDO will deliver a lecture on “Advances in Aerospace Technologies” during the event, in which more than 6,000 students will participate across the venues.

Portugal-based Prof Christopher Brett from University of Coimbra will speak on “the fantastic world of chemical elements”, while Goa origin Andrea Colaco, senior staff software engineering manager at Google, US will deliver a virtual lecture on the recent advancement in science and technology.

Dr Ashish Lele, director of National Chemical Laboratory, Pune will speak on “Green Hydrogen for India's Green future” and Prof B S Janagoudar, former vice chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, Karnataka will talk about milestones in agriculture, it was stated.

Dr Anil Bharadwaj, director of Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmadabad will speak on “Indian Planetary and Space Missions”.

Director of State Science and Technology department Lavinson Martins said students from various schools and colleges will attend the one-day programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)