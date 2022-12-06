Left Menu

Merit marks for PGT, TGT candidates with annual family income below Rs 1 lakh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-12-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 22:56 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the candidates belonging to families whose annual income is less than Rs 1 lakh will get 50 marks in the merit of 150 marks in the recruitment of postgraduate trained teacher (PGT) and trained graduate teacher (TGT) through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN).

Similarly, the antyodaya families with annual income up to Rs 1.80 lakh will be given 40 marks in merit, an official statement quoted Khattar as saying.

The TGT teachers engaged through the HKRN, which provides contractual manpower to all government departments of the state, will get Rs 25,000 per month and PGT teachers will get Rs 29,000 per month, it further said.

The state government has hired 4,144 TGT and PGT teachers while the process for recruiting more than 4,800 is underway, it said.

So far, under the outsourcing policy, more than 90,000 employees had already been engaged on contract basis through agencies, accommodated through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, it said.

