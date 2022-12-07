Left Menu

Protest over postponement of student union elections affects services at Kolkata hospital

Its true that I have been held up in my chamber with several others for more than 30 hours, but I will not call the police, Dr Adhikari told PTI.The principal of the medical college said, Many people are falling sick. Some held up are above 50 years of age. Sources in the health department said its secretary NS Nigam has been informed about the protest.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-12-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 00:31 IST
Protest over postponement of student union elections affects services at Kolkata hospital
Chaotic scenes broke out at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital here as junior doctors staged a demonstration against the state health department’s decision to postpone students' union elections.

Services at the medical institution, including the outpatient department, were adversely affected by the unrest, which started on Monday evening, as the doctors held a sit-in outside hospital superintendent Dr Anjan Adhikari's chamber, demanding that elections be conducted immediately.

Adhikari, when contacted on Tuesday, said that he has been confined inside his chamber, along with many others, including principal Indranil Biswas, for at least 30 hours.

He, however, maintained that he would not seek police help to restore normalcy in the college. ''They (agitating students) are like my own children. It's true that I have been held up in my chamber with several others for more than 30 hours, but I will not call the police,'' Dr Adhikari told PTI.

The principal of the medical college said, ''Many people are falling sick. Some held up are above 50 years of age.'' Sources in the health department said its secretary NS Nigam has been informed about the protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

