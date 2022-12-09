Left Menu

Class 12 student attends med course for four days in Ker; police launch probe

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 09-12-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 16:57 IST
Kerala police have initiated investigation into a complaint from the Kozhikode Medical College that a Class 12 student had recently attended MBBS class for four days without gaining admission, officials said.

The police said they received a complaint and a probe was on.

''It's not a case of submitting false documents or cheating. They said someone attended the class without following proper admission procedures. We are probing from all angles,'' police said, adding further details would be revealed after preliminary investigation.

The college vice-principal K G Sajith Kumar said it came to their notice that one student was attending the class without following proper admission procedure.

''As many students reached late on the first day, all were allowed to sit in the class without verifying the admission card. It seems like the particular student attended the class for four days,'' Kumar said.

The matter came to the notice of the college authorities when the student did not attend the class on the fifth day.

The class began on November 29 with 245 students.

''After the allotment, they are given an admission card after collecting their records. This student didn't have the card. But on the first day, all those who reached the college were allowed to sit in the class without verifying the card,'' Kumar said.

When the attendance register was prepared based on the card, college authorities found discrepancies with the preliminary attendance register in which there were 246 students.

Following this, the authorities realised there was one extra student who was there in the classroom for four days.

