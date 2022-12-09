Left Menu

No report of starvation deaths from states and UTs, Smriti Irani tells Lok Sabha

There is no report of starvation deaths from statesUTs, Irani said in a written reply in response to a question on the number of starvation-related deaths among children and adults in India since 2014.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 17:13 IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
There is no report of starvation deaths from states and Union Territories, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Responding to a question, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the Global Hunger Index did not reflect India's true picture as it was a flawed measure of ''hunger''. It should not be taken at face value as it is neither appropriate nor representative of hunger prevalent in a country, she said.

India ranked 107th of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index - 2022 with its child wasting rate, at 19.3 per cent, being the highest in the world. ''There is no report of starvation deaths from states/UTs,'' Irani said in a written reply in response to a question on the number of starvation-related deaths among children and adults in India since 2014. Responding to another question, Irani provided data as per which 140,575 children went missing since 2019 and 125,445 children had been recovered during the same period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

