At current pace, Modi govt will need 16,66,667 days to give 2 crore jobs: Cong MP Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday took a swipe at the Modi government saying it will take 16.66 lakh days to provide the promised two crore jobs a year going by its present pace of giving 4,374 jobs annually.He cited the governments reply in Parliament to a question by him on how many jobs the government has provided in the last three years.The Modi government admits that the promise of 2 crore jobs a year is fake

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 19:46 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday took a swipe at the Modi government saying it will take 16.66 lakh days to provide the promised two crore jobs a year going by its present pace of giving 4,374 jobs annually.

He cited the government's reply in Parliament to a question by him on how many jobs the government has provided in the last three years.

''The Modi government admits that the promise of 2 crore jobs a year is 'fake'! In the last 3 years, the Modi government has given 4,374 jobs a year or 12 jobs a day. At this pace, it'll take 16,66,667 days in every year to give 2 crore jobs,'' Surjewala said on Twitter while sharing the government's reply to his question on jobs.

''Will Modi ji now change days in a year from 365 days to 16,66,667 days,'' the Rajya Sabha member said.

''During the last three years, i.e., from the recruitment year 2019-20 to 2021-22, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended 13,122 candidates for appointment on the basis of examinations conducted by it,'' the government said in the written reply in Rajya Sabha when asked about the number of aspirants who have taken the UPSC examinations during the past three years and the number of selections thereof.

On a question on the number of vacancies in the central government in Groups A, B, C and D, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said, ''As per Annual Report of Department of Expenditure, the number of vacant posts under various Ministries/ Departments of the Central Government, as on 01.03.2021, in Group A, B and C are 23,584, 1,18,807 and 8,36,936, respectively.'' The Congress has been attacking the government over the issue of unemployment and has been reminding the government of its promise of providing two crore jobs every year before assuming power.

