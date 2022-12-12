Sashastra Seema Bal jawan goes missing in Uttarakhand
A jawan of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) from Rajasthan has gone missing from the Chamigad border outpost here in the district, officials said on Monday.
Deepak Kumar, 35, has been missing from the SSB campus since Friday. He hailed from the Alwar district of Rajasthan, Tanakpur SHO Chandramohan Singh said.
SSB 5th battalion assistant sub-inspector Sheeshpal Singh has lodged a missing complaint at the Tanakpur police station.
Search for Kumar has been launched, Singh said, adding that his mobile phone is also being traced. PTI Corr ALM AMS
