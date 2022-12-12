One influential dacoit to be put behind bars by Jan 14: Bengal LoP

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who had earlier asked people to watch out for the events that unfold on three dates in December, made a fresh claim on Monday that a ''very influential dacoit would be put behind bars by January 14''.

The saffron camp MLA also stated that this ''dacoit'' was involved in several scams, and amassed huge wealth by looting people.

Adhikari, who is the leader of opposition in the Bengal Assembly, had said on occasions that the TMC government would not get to see the dawn of New Year, which was also echoed by other party leaders.

The TMC had rubbished the claims as ''baseless''.

Last week, the BJP leader had asked people to ''wait and see what happens on December 12, 14 and 21'', refusing to divulge further details.

Addressing a BJP meeting in Hazra, the Nandigram MLA said, ''Some people are asking me about the December 12 date given by me, and also about the December deadline. Well, Suvendu Adhikari does not believe in gimmicks.

''What I meant earlier is that we have taken this fight against the TMC government to a crucial stage. If not December 12, then January 14... A very influential dacoit of Bengal, who plundered money of people and amassed huge property, will be put behind the bars by then. Mark my words,'' Adhikari said.

He also asserted that the BJP will never engineer defections in the TMC but the swelling anger of people against the ''corrupt'' TMC heavyweights and the mounting pressure of probe agencies would lead to the gradual collapse of the state government.

The BJP MLA said the state had a ''mounting debt of Rs 24,000 crore'', and it would be very difficult for the government to pay salary to its employees in the coming days.

Referring to the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), which were held on Sunday, Adhikari alleged that a TMC leader in Murshidabad district helped a candidate write papers from outside the exam centre, while many leaders of the Mamata Banerjee-led party ensured that their relatives get seats in exam centres located near their residences.

''As many as 21,502 eligible candidates did not get jobs in schools while those having passed just secondary exams have been illegally recruited. Thousands of candidates, who were deprived of jobs, will march to two residences on Harish Chatterjee Street and Harish Mukherjee Street soon,'' he added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a resident of Harish Chatterjee Street, and her nephew and TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee lives on Harish Mukherjee Street.

Accusing the state police of ''working under TMC's directions'', Adhikari, who had defected to the BJP from the ruling camp in Bengal in December 2020, warned them that ''your masters will soon be nowhere to save you''.

Adhikari also said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be enforced by the Centre by 2024.

''Make no mistake, it will happen,'' he maintained.

Sharply reacting to Adhikari's assertions, TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told PTI that he is making ''irresponsible statements''.

''Media should ask him what happened to his December 12 deadline. Will he keep deferring the date in the coming days?'' Ghosh quipped.

The TMC leader also said that Adhikari, while blaming the ''efficient'' state police, failed to refer to the central agencies that are completed controlled by the BJP.

''Suvendu joined the BJP to avoid getting his name featured in the FIRs filed by the CBI in graft cases. No point in attaching importance to all what he utters,'' Ghosh added.

