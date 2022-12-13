Left Menu

Class 2 student dies after scuffle with fellow students in UP

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 13-12-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Class 2 student of a primary school in the Shikohabad area here died following a scuffle with fellow students, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Kishanpur village on Monday when a scuffle broke out between Shivam and some other students, who jumped on his chest, Station House Officer of Shikohabad police station Harvindra Mishra.

Shivam (7) was rushed to a hospital where he died on Tuesday, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO added.

A probe has been launched into the matter and the school administration is also being questioned, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

