Class 2 student dies after scuffle with fellow students in UP
A Class 2 student of a primary school in the Shikohabad area here died following a scuffle with fellow students, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place in Kishanpur village on Monday when a scuffle broke out between Shivam and some other students, who jumped on his chest, Station House Officer of Shikohabad police station Harvindra Mishra.
Shivam (7) was rushed to a hospital where he died on Tuesday, he said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO added.
A probe has been launched into the matter and the school administration is also being questioned, police said.
