PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 21:52 IST
Delhi LG, CM to chair meet to take stock of preparations for events as part of India's G-20 presidency
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will chair a meeting along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday to take stock of the preparations for events as part of India's G-20 presidency, LG House sources said.

India officially assumed the presidency of the G-20, a grouping of the world's 20 major economies, on December 1.

The country will host more than 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month. The next G-20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of state or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi. Sources said Delhi ministers will attend the meeting to be chaired by Saxena and Kejriwal.

''The meeting to review and take stock of preparations in the run-up to the G-20 summit and various other meetings preceding the summit will be held on December 14,'' one of the sources said.

The sources claimed this will be the first time that the chief minister and ministers will attend a meeting in this regard.

It comes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with all governors, lieutenant governors and chief ministers last week, where he had urged for all to put in their best efforts to make the international events a success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

