School girl dies in accident in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 17:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 10-year-old girl died after being knocked down by an autorickshaw while crossing the road in this district on Wednesday, police said.

Shafna Sherin, a class five student, alighted from her school bus and was crossing the road at Pandimuttom here when the accident occurred this noon, they said.

The girl was on her way home after attending her term examination.

Though the girl, who suffered critical injuries, was rushed to the nearby Taluk hospital first and then shifted to a private hospital, her life could not be saved, they added. The visuals of the accident, captured in the CCTV camera in a nearby shop, were aired by local TV channels.

