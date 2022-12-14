Left Menu

Union Minister Gadkari to participate in Mangaluru Technovanza

Karnataka Digital Economy Mission KDEM Mangaluru cluster will organise the second edition of Mangaluru Technovanza at the TMA Pai international convention centre here on December 16 and 17, a release here said.Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, State Minister for IT, Science and Technology and Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan, KDEM chairman B V Naidu and CEO Sanjeev Gupta will take part in the inaugural session.The two-day event is being held as part of Beyond Bengaluru initiative of the KDEM.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 14-12-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 19:38 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) Mangaluru cluster will organise the second edition of Mangaluru Technovanza at the TMA Pai international convention centre here on December 16 and 17, a release here said.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, State Minister for IT, Science and Technology and Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan, KDEM chairman B V Naidu and CEO Sanjeev Gupta will take part in the inaugural session.

The two-day event is being held as part of 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative of the KDEM. The first day of technovanza will have 'Mangaluru Blue,' an event featuring select shortlisted start-ups from the cluster pitching their product/service to a group of investors. The event concludes with the investors giving letter of intent to the winning start-ups.

The 'women @work' conclave at the event will host women leaders in industry, academic and social entrepreneurship to share their experiences and ideas to the larger women audience to bring awareness about the importance of women participation in the workforce, entrepreneurship and service.

On December 16, the programme will conclude with a networking event of all CEOs and who's who from the cluster who will deliberate upon the key actions for the Mangaluru cluster.

On Saturday, the event will begin with a walkathon to be led by Ashwath Narayan. It will be a 5 km walk for the industry and by the industry. After the inaugural session, chats will be held by prominent industry voices, academic leaders and consul generals of Global Innovation Alliance to the State government.

The Minister will also inaugurate 'Cash Free Mangalore,' a first Fintech opening office in the city on Saturday, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

