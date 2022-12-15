NSTI initiates ISRO Technical Training Programme in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Trivandrum

The National Skill Training Institutes, under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), have initiated the ISRO Technical Training Programme in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Trivandrum. In line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's Karmayogi Mission, it is a capacity-building initiative aimed at upgrading the skills of government personnel and further contributing to increasing India's share in the global space industry. Shri Sudheer Kumar, Director, CBPO, ISRO HQ, inaugurated the training programme at NSTI Bangalore.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to upskill technical employees at the Department of Space (ISRO), and with this collaboration, the ISRO Technical Training Program was established. The programme intends to establish a formal framework for short-term courses to provide training to ISRO technical employees in order to increase their capacity and develop their skills according to the latest trends and requirements in the country's space industry. Over the next five years, more than 4000 ISRO technical staff members will receive training in the programme at several NSTIs located across India.

The training programme at NSTI Bangalore begins with the course 'Industrial Hydraulic & Controls' on the subject of hydraulics. This course covers topics such as fluid power systems, the difference between hydraulics and pneumatics and basic hydraulic laws, hydraulic system components, hydraulic symbols, flow control valves, the concept of pressure regulation, pressure-controlled valves, hydraulic accumulators and practical demonstrations. NSTI Mumbai commences the programme with the course 'Industrial Automation,' and NSTI Trivandrum with 'Software Development'. The duration of the course is 5 days, with 20 trainees in each NSTI receiving training.

Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said that India's space ecosystem is rapidly growing with the advent of emerging technologies, and capacity-building programmes such as these are highly significant. Through these training programmes, the employees at ISRO will be able to integrate and understand the evolving technologies in addition to staying updated with industry trends, benefiting not only the employees but also helping India maintain its competitive edge in the global space race. These programmes are essential to continuing the growth of the space industry, and they will become increasingly significant as more and more technologies are developed, he added.

Till date, six training programmes have been completed at NSTI Bengaluru under the guidance of Shri BN Sridhar, Regional Director, RDSDE. The courses covered under this training programme are aerospace CNC machining, quality inspection, advanced welding techniques, PLC automation, electro-pneumatics, engineering inspection, quality control, operation and maintenance of pumps and valves, and manufacturing processes and techniques in production technologies.

(With Inputs from PIB)