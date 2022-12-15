Polish president says he will not sign proposed education bill
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 16:36 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday he would for a second time refuse to sign into law proposed reforms to education which critics say would limit students' access to lessons on issues such as LGBT rights.
The law would have increased the power of government-appointed school supervisors to make decisions about who can provide extra lessons in schools.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrzej Duda
- Polish
- LGBT
Advertisement