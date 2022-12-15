Left Menu

Student dies after being beaten up by inter-college manager in Haridwar

A class three student of an inter-college in Bhagwanpur here died after being beaten up by the manager, police said on Thursday. The accused, manager of Rahmania Inter College, Zeeshan Ali has been arrested, Station House Officer Bhagwanpur Rajiv Rauthan said.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 15-12-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 18:03 IST
A class three student of an inter-college in Bhagwanpur here died after being beaten up by the manager, police said on Thursday. The accused, manager of Rahmania Inter College, Zeeshan Ali has been arrested, Station House Officer (Bhagwanpur) Rajiv Rauthan said. Zeeshan thrashed the boy Ali as he was making noise in the classroom, he said.

The minor was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to a hospital in Chandigarh where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, the SHO said.

Ali's family members and villagers staged a demonstration outside the college on Wednesday, demanding action against the manager following which he was arrested on Thursday, Rauthan said. The statements of around three dozen students of the college have also been taken in this regard, he said.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

