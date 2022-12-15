Student dies after being beaten up by inter-college manager in Haridwar
A class three student of an inter-college in Bhagwanpur here died after being beaten up by the manager, police said on Thursday. The accused, manager of Rahmania Inter College, Zeeshan Ali has been arrested, Station House Officer Bhagwanpur Rajiv Rauthan said.
- Country:
- India
A class three student of an inter-college in Bhagwanpur here died after being beaten up by the manager, police said on Thursday. The accused, manager of Rahmania Inter College, Zeeshan Ali has been arrested, Station House Officer (Bhagwanpur) Rajiv Rauthan said. Zeeshan thrashed the boy Ali as he was making noise in the classroom, he said.
The minor was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to a hospital in Chandigarh where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, the SHO said.
Ali's family members and villagers staged a demonstration outside the college on Wednesday, demanding action against the manager following which he was arrested on Thursday, Rauthan said. The statements of around three dozen students of the college have also been taken in this regard, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zeeshan
- House
- Bhagwanpur
- Chandigarh
- Rauthan
- Zeeshan Ali
- Rahmania Inter College
ALSO READ
White House: China protesters should not be harmed or coerced
Two storey house gutted in fire in Shimla's Amboi village
U.S. House to vote to block rail strike despite labor objections
Shraddha murder case: "Had no inkling of body parts kept in house," Aaftab's 'new girlfriend'
U.S. House Democrats set to elect Hakeem Jeffries as first Black party leader