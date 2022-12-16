GIM students bag Highest International package of 60.4 LPA and Domestic package of 55 LPA

Goa Institute of Management has recently concluded the Final placements for the PGDM and Big Data Analytics Programmes. The Institute has achieved 100 percent placements in two major programmes and the student body is celebrating the success for setting new milestones when it comes to placement activities.

The flagship PGDM programme of the Institute has witnessed 100% placement for the Batch of 2021-23 with the likes of tech-giants namely Microsoft offering roles in Program Management along with several other companies like Bain & Co, Reliance Industries, CRIF and also one of the Fin-Tech innovators, D E Shaw offering roles in consulting, analytics and management. The programme has seen a 20% increase in the average CTC as compared to last year. The highest CTC stands at 55 LPA and the average CTC at 14.6 LPA.

The Big Data Analytics programme offered by Goa Institute of Management also achieved 100 percent placements by aligning themselves with the new recruiters including behemoths like Amazon, HDFC, Flipkart, CRIF, Lowe's Inc. and the Trident Group. The sector wise placements saw recruitments in the fields of FMCG, IT, etc., with roles offered like Business Analyst, Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Data Architect, Cloud Data Architect, Market Research Analyst, and Product Manager. The highest CTC for the BDA programme is 40.2 LPA and the average CTC is 17.2 LPA.

The youngest Banking and Financial Services programme offered by the Institute has also completed 100 percent placement for the Batch of 2021-23 and witnessed a highest placement offer of 27 Lakhs per annum and recorded an average CTC of 14.3 Lakhs per annum.

The ongoing placements for the Healthcare Management programme inching towards completion, saw the highest international offer of 60.4 Lakhs per Annum by Shalina Healthcare for two students and the highest domestic offer of 29.13 Lakhs per Annum by Johnson & Johnson.

''Business education is at an inflection point, and we at GIM strive to equip future leaders with competence and character to address emerging global business and social challenges. I sincerely thank the recruiters who placed their trust in GIM's human capital and enabled us to once again reach newer heights,'' says Dr. Ajit Parulekar - Director, Goa Institute of Management.

