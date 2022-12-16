Army Day parade in Bengaluru on January 15

Bengaluru will host the Army Day parade on January 15, 2023, keeping in tune with the decision of holding such events of national importance outside the national capital in order to give wider visibility and ensure participation of citizens. The parade signifies the formal taking over of the Indian Army by its first Indian Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal K M Cariappa on January 15, 1949, replacing his British predecessor.

While the conduct of this historical event in Bengaluru is in recognition of the valour, sacrifices and services of the people of southern States for India, it is also an apt tribute to Field Marshal K M Cariappa, who hails from Karnataka, an official release said.

Over the next one month, the Army has planned an extensive outreach campaign to strengthen the bond with the citizens by organising events with school and college students, remote villages and people from all walks of life.

According to the release, General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, will lay a wreath at Bengaluru to honour the brave hearts and review the Army Day parade on January 15, and the parade, while highlighting the military prowess of Army will also showcase its efforts to transform into a future-ready, technology- driven, lethal and agile force. Along with the marching contingents and military bands, adventure activities like motorcycle display, para motors and combat-free fall will be organised to inspire the younger generations.

A number of gallantry awards and Unit Citations will also be awarded by the Army Chief in recognition of the valour and meritorious service of Army personnel and units, it said, adding that as a prelude to the Army Day 2023, the Southern Command Investiture Ceremony is also being held in Bengaluru on January 15, wherein Lieutenant General AK Singh, Army Commander, Southern Command, will present distinguished service awards to Army personnel.

A series of events showcasing Army’s commitment to nation-building is planned by Army units of Southern Command over the next one month with holistic participation of citizens from all sections of society. “Southern Star Vijay Run – 2022” (Theme - Run For Soldiers - Run With Soldiers) on December 17, 2022, in commemoration of Vijay Diwas, will be the curtain-raiser event wherein over 50,000 participants across 18 stations (Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Ahmedabad, Bhuj & Alwar, Bhopal, Secunderabad, Jhansi, Gwalior, Chennai, Bangalore, Belgaum, Wellington (TN), Pune, Nasik, Nagpur, Ahmedabad & Mumbai) in Southern Command will be flagged off simultaneously.

Stating that multiple events depicting the Army’s commitment to the nation are being organised in coordination with local bodies and society, the release further said in the week leading to the Army Day (from 09-15 January 2023), additional activities like weapons and equipment display, band performances, quiz competitions, painting & essay-writing competitions, cyclotrons, motivational talks by gallantry awardees, presentation on famous battles, visits to war memorial / war museums and cultural programmes based on theme - ‘Ek Bharat Sarvashrestha Bharat’ are also planned.

