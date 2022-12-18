Left Menu

'Objectionable' content taught in some madrassas in MP will be scrutinised: State Home Minister

In August this year, Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur had said illegally-run madrassas may be used for human trafficking and a probe must be carried out against such facilities.The office-bearers of the childrens commission recently carried out surprise inspections of such illegally-run madrassas.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday said that alleged objectionable content being taught in some madrassas in the state will be scrutinised.

The issue of objectionable content being taught in some madrassas has been brought to his attention, Mishra, who is state government spokesman, told reporters while replying to a question. ''I have just seen it (the alleged objectionable content) at a cursory glance...We will ask the district collector to get such study material of madrassas scrutinised from the education department to avoid such unpleasant situations,'' Mishra said.

However, he didn't specify which madrassas he was talking about.

Some sections have raised question marks over certain content being taught in madrassas at a few places in the state. In August this year, Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur had said illegally-run madrassas may be used for human trafficking and a probe must be carried out against such facilities.

''The office-bearers of the children's commission recently carried out surprise inspections of such illegally-run madrassas. They found that 30-40 children were kept without a healthy environment. There was an insufficient arrangement for food. I fear it may be a case of human trafficking,'' Thakur had alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

