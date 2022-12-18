Before 2017, 'vasooli' was rampant in recruitment, says Adityanath

In a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said before 2017, the moment fresh recruitments were announced, anyone who was owed any favour would line up for ''vasooli''.

He was addressing a programme held here for the distribution of appointment letters to 1,395 lecturers and assistant teachers.

The kind of discrimination and corruption that was prevalent in the state before 2017 is known to all, the BJP leader said, adding, the moment any recruitment used to be announced, all the relations in the ''Mahabharata'' used to appear for ''vasooli'' (recovery).

Later, a zero-tolerance policy was adopted against crime and corruption, the CM said. He said now all the job processes are transparent, ensuring selection solely on the basis of merit. ''Transparency and corruption-free atmosphere in UP has reduced the unemployment rate to about 2 per cent,'' Adityanath said, adding that the BJP-led state government has ensured that every eligible person gets employment. Under Mission Rozgar, about 123 assistant teachers and 1,272 lecturers were handed over their appointment letters, the state government said in a statement.

''Today no one can complain about nepotism, casteism and corruption in recruitment. Every process of recruitment was extended under Mission Rozgar in UP since 2017,'' he said. ''As a result, where appointments could not be made for years, success was achieved in providing more than 5 lakh government jobs in a span of five and a half years,'' he said.

He warned the newly-recruited candidates not to fall in the trap of transfer posting. The CM observed that a person often becomes careless after getting a government job and added that such an attitude needs to be done away with. ''Just as you become responsible towards the family, in the same way, you have to become responsible towards the school, college, class, yourself and the children,'' he told the new appointees.

He also urged everyone to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in the schools and educational institutions. Adityanath said educational institutions will have to be prepared for local requirements as well. ''We have made 1.26 lakh fair appointments in the Basic Education Council and more than 40,000 fair appointments in government and non-government-aided colleges in secondary education. The transparent process in recruitment inspires you to be honest in life and work,'' he added.

The chief minister said the perception of Uttar Pradesh has changed entirely and it is now being looked up to all over the world.

