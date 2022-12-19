Left Menu

Over 14,000 teaching, non-teaching posts vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas across India, govt tells Parliament

Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules, she said.

Over 14,000 teaching and non-teaching posts are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, according to the Union Ministry of Education.

The maximum number of vacancies is in Madhya Pradesh (1,277) followed by Tamil Nadu (1,220), Karnataka (1,053) and West Bengal (1,043). Sikkim has the least number of vacant posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas with 12 vacancies, the data shared by the ministry showed.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi said, ''Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has informed that there are 14,461 vacancies of teaching and non-teaching posts in KVs across the country.'' ''KVS has started the process of filling up of vacancies of teaching and non-teaching posts for which advertisements have been issued recently. Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules,'' she said. Teachers are also engaged on contractual basis for temporary duration by KVS to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered, Devi said.

