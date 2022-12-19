Left Menu

West Bengal's 'Duare Sarkar' scheme wins Centre's Digital India Award

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 22:27 IST
West Bengal's 'Duare Sarkar' scheme wins Centre's Digital India Award
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's flagship 'Duare Sarkar' or government at doorstep scheme won the Platinum Award at the Digital India Awards 2022, an official said on Monday.

The scheme was awarded by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in the 'Public Digital Platforms -- Central Ministries, Departments and States' category, he said.

President Droupadi Murmu will give the award to the state on January 7 at a function in Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, he added.

Since its rollout in December 2020, 'Duare Sarkar' has been held in five phases and over 6.6 crore services have been successfully delivered to the citizens through 3.61 lakh outreach camps, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022