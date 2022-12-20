Left Menu

Nagaland CM inaugurates developmental projects in home constituency

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 20-12-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 00:14 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Neiphiu_Rio)
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday inaugurated three developmental projects in Chiephobozou sub-division of Kohima district.

He inaugurated a new building of the Government High School (GHS) Nerhema Model, built at a cost of Rs 3 crore, the sub-division horticulture office and a Fire and Emergency Service station.

School is an investment for the future and if the investment is good, it will bring progress and development to the community, said Rio.

Government teachers are highly-qualified and get high salary, but enrollment is more in private schools, he stated, adding that government schools were yet to earn the confidence of the parents.

He called upon government school teachers ''to be serious in their profession'' to earn the faith of the public.

The land in Chiephobozou sub-division area is very fertile, and has the potential for growing different crops, including coffee, he said.

Technical support would help farmers to use the modern and scientific technology of farming and enhance their economy, Rio said.

He said a disaster training institute would be set up in the area to equip the community to fight any eventuality, natural or manmade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

