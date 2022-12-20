Left Menu

Lives saved by aid exemption to deal with Taliban - UN aid chief

An exemption to allow the United Nations and aid groups to deal with sanctioned Taliban leaders to meet the humanitarian and basic human needs of the Afghan people has helped save lives, the U.N. aid chief told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. The 15-member council adopted the exemption a year ago, four months after the Taliban seized power.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 20-12-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 23:21 IST
Lives saved by aid exemption to deal with Taliban - UN aid chief
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An exemption to allow the United Nations and aid groups to deal with sanctioned Taliban leaders to meet the humanitarian and basic human needs of the Afghan people has helped save lives, the U.N. aid chief told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.

The 15-member council adopted the exemption a year ago, four months after the Taliban seized power. U.N. sanctions on a number of Taliban leaders, who now hold key positions in the administration, made it difficult for the United Nations and aid groups to deliver badly needed humanitarian aid in the country. "It helps us and others to save lives," U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths told the Security Council.

"I cannot overstate how essential this legal cover has been for humanitarian and commercial actors alike. It allows us, the humanitarians, to implement and scale and it authorizes our business and commercial partners ... to process and pay funds to line ministries, headed by designated individuals," he said. Griffiths listed at least seven Taliban administration ministries, including finance, economy, interior, water and electricity and transport and civil aviation, which are run by Taliban leaders sanctioned by the U.N. Security Council.

While Griffiths said aid operations had been boosted by a quick and generous response from donors and that a U.N. cash facility had transferred some $1.8 billion into Afghanistan to support humanitarian operations, he still painted a dire picture. He said 97% of Afghans live in poverty, two-thirds of the population need humanitarian aid to survive, 20 million people face acute hunger and 1.1 million teenage girls remain banned from school.

As the Security Council met on Tuesday, the Taliban-run Afghan higher education ministry said that female students would not be allowed access to the country's universities until further notice. Griffiths added that the Taliban administration has also "detained humanitarian staff, tried to influence or control humanitarian response, and constrained women's freedom of movement and involvement in humanitarian action."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022