Left Menu

U.S. looking to hold Taliban accountable after suspension of women from universities

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 01:05 IST
U.S. looking to hold Taliban accountable after suspension of women from universities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will look to see what more it can do to hold the Taliban to account after Afghanistan's Taliban-run higher education ministry on Tuesday suspended access to universities by female students until further notice.

"This unacceptable stance will have significant consequences for the Taliban and will further alienate the Taliban from the international community," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at a regular news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
2
Google CEO Pichai introduces AI model that covers 100+ Indian languages

Google CEO Pichai introduces AI model that covers 100+ Indian languages

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global
4
Gurugram club: 2 found dead, 2 critical

Gurugram club: 2 found dead, 2 critical

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022