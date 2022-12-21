Under discussion: Sunday weekly off for UP madrassas

The Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board will discuss next month a proposal to change the weekly holiday of madrassas in the state from Friday to Sunday, its chairman Iftikar Ahmed Javed said on Wednesday.

The proposal, which came up during a meeting of the government-appointed board on Tuesday, was opposed by the teachers association of madrassas, saying that effecting the change would send out a wrong message.

Javed told PTI that Tuesday's meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board was held in connection with making the necessary amendments to 'Uttar Pradesh Non-Government Arabic and Farsi Recognition Administration and Service Regulation - 2016' and was attended by its members and madrassa representatives.

During the meeting, it was proposed to change the weekly holiday of madrassas in the state from Friday to Sunday, a long-pending demand of various stakeholders, he said.

However, representatives of the teachers association of madrassas opposed the proposal in the meeting, he added.

Javed said a final decision on the proposal will be taken in a board meeting in January.

Diwan Saheb Zaman, Uttar Pradesh general secretary of teachers association Madaris Arabiya, said special arrangements are made for Friday prayers and that is why it's a holiday for madrassas on Fridays.

If this system is changed, it will send out the wrong message, he said.

During Tuesday's meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board, only a few people had advocated changing the weekly holiday while the others opposed it, he claimed.

Madrassas across the country are usually closed on Friday.

Friday prayers have a special importance in Islam and in view of the preparations for 'jumma', madrassas remain closed on this day.

