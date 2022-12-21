Left Menu

Delhi: DoE tells schools to sensitise students about air pollution, climate change

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 15:36 IST
Delhi: DoE tells schools to sensitise students about air pollution, climate change
In a bid to combat air pollution in the national capital and raise awareness amongst children about climate change, the Delhi government's Directorate of Education has directed its schools to organise sensitisation activities.

All deputy directors of education (DDE)-district have been requested to nominate two prominent private schools and two government schools as the first points of contact for sensitisation and send the details of the nominated schools to the Science Branch by December 26, a DoE circular said.

The sensitisation activities include plantation drives on school campuses, promoting the use of school buses for students and avoiding the use of private vehicles and creating a no traffic zone around school campuses to reduce emissions of polluting sources and minimise exposure of schoolchildren.

Observing a vehicle-free day for staff once or twice a week and wet mopping in schools are also among the suggested measures.

School officials have also been directed to organise panel discussions, painting competitions, quizzes, debates, plays and dramas to raise awareness on air pollution and its impact.

The circular was issued on the directions of the deputy director of the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

