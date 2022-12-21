Left Menu

Rajasthan Technical University professor booked for demanding sexual favours from student

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 21-12-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 21:11 IST
Rajasthan Technical University professor booked for demanding sexual favours from student
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A professor of the Rajasthan Technical University here was booked here for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a student and failing her in his subject upon being rebuffed.

The accused, Girish Parmar, mounted pressure on the final year student of electronics department through one of her male classmates, according to the police complaint lodged by her.

An audio recording of the conversation between Parmar and the male student has surfaced on social media, in which the professor was heard making vulgar comments about the victim.

A case was registered against the professor at the Dadabhari Police Station on Tuesday. He has been booked under sections 354 D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Superintendent of Police Amar Singh said.

The statement of the victim was recorded on Wednesday, however, the accused is yet to be called for interrogation, Singh said.

According to the complaint, the girl lives in the university hostel and the accused, through her classmate, offered to pass her in the exam in return for sexual favours.

When she refused, the professor failed her in the final year exam and later, repeatedly pressurised her to accept his offer.

She also alleged that the accused made similar advances towards other female students and blackmailed and harassed them. PTI COR RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar array

(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar a...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022