Rajasthan Technical University professor booked for demanding sexual favours from student

A professor of the Rajasthan Technical University here was booked here for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a student and failing her in his subject upon being rebuffed.

The accused, Girish Parmar, mounted pressure on the final year student of electronics department through one of her male classmates, according to the police complaint lodged by her.

An audio recording of the conversation between Parmar and the male student has surfaced on social media, in which the professor was heard making vulgar comments about the victim.

A case was registered against the professor at the Dadabhari Police Station on Tuesday. He has been booked under sections 354 D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Superintendent of Police Amar Singh said.

The statement of the victim was recorded on Wednesday, however, the accused is yet to be called for interrogation, Singh said.

According to the complaint, the girl lives in the university hostel and the accused, through her classmate, offered to pass her in the exam in return for sexual favours.

When she refused, the professor failed her in the final year exam and later, repeatedly pressurised her to accept his offer.

She also alleged that the accused made similar advances towards other female students and blackmailed and harassed them. PTI COR RHL

