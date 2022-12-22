Left Menu

U.S., partners condemn Taliban decision to ban women from universities -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2022 01:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The United States, the European Union and 11 foreign ministers condemned the Taliban's decision to ban women from universities in Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday.

Foreign ministers for Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom joined Washington and the EU in condemning the Taliban's decision, announced on Tuesday evening in a letter to universities from the higher education ministry.

"The Taliban's oppressive measures against Afghan girls and women have been relentless and systemic," according to the statement, issued by the U.S. State Department.



