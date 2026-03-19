Germany's Windfall Tax Proposal Targets Oil Companies Amid Fuel Crisis

Amid rising fuel prices triggered by the ongoing Iran conflict, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil is advocating for a windfall tax on oil companies to provide financial relief to consumers. The finance ministry suggests that revenue from this tax could fund measures such as increasing the commuter allowance, aiming to alleviate the economic burden on low and middle-income families.

Despite the absence of an energy supply shortage, sustained high prices risk impeding Germany's fragile economic recovery. In response, the government has drafted a bill permitting gasoline stations to adjust their prices once daily, while enhancing the federal cartel office's regulatory powers.

Economy Minister Katherina Reiche cautions against impulsive reactions like fuel discounts or taxing windfall profits, emphasizing measured actions during a debate in the Bundestag. Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives expect the related package to pass next week, as first reported by Der Spiegel.

(With inputs from agencies.)