Lincoln University, TimesPro commences admission for its Online MBA programme

-The MBA programme is developed to instil broad managerial competencies and leadership skills to enable graduates cope with diverse business situations. December 22, 2022: TimesPro and Lincoln University, California, USA, announced the start of the admission process for its flagship Online Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme, which is slated to commence in February 2023. The 22-month MBA from the 103-year Lincoln University-TimesPro MBA degree is identical to its full-time programme with 540 learning hours delivered by Lincoln University faculty and Professors of Practice with experiential learning and innovative andragogy. TimesPro will deliver LIVE lectures via its state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered through a Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. In addition, the learners will experience a weeklong (optional) immersion programme at Lincoln University.

During the MBA programme, learners will participate in a dozen workshops conducted by industry experts, CXOs and CEOs. It will enhance their capabilities to make them effective managers and leaders while building their organisational and professional skillsets. Learners will learn from a plethora of subjects such as Managerial Economics, Marketing Management, Organisation Behaviour and Administration, Operations Management, Managerial Accounting and Financial Control, Managerial Accounting and Financial Control, and International Business & Investment Strategy, among others. The Lincoln University-TimesPro MBA degree would also include exclusive masterclass sessions on managerial and leadership for personal effectiveness during the summer sessions. All learners would also be given the Lincoln University MBA Alumni status with career services notifications, global networking opportunities, etc. Speaking on the Lincoln University-TimesPro MBA degree programme, Sunil Sood, Chief Business Officer - Executive Education, TimesPro, said, “''We are extremely pleased to offer the Lincoln University-TimesPro MBA degree programme for our learners. Through our partnership with this iconic institution, with its 100+ year legacy of excellence in education, we aim to bring the absolute best of international teaching content and methods to our learners. This MBA degree will focus on developing leaders of tomorrow, helping them develop multi-dimensional skillsets to assuage challenges posed by the VUCA world. Learners will hone their potential through our dynamic learning environments, boosting their repertoire of skills and elevating their careers.'' Prof. Uday Ghosh, Program Director, Lincoln University, said, “Lincoln University’s Master of Business Administration will provide Indian students access to high-quality education and allow learners to learn new-age managerial and leadership characteristics. With TimesPro, we aim to impart a great experience and bring excellence to their doorsteps.” (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

