Left Menu

Delhi govt schools to close for winter vacation from January 1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 09:43 IST
Delhi govt schools to close for winter vacation from January 1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All Delhi government schools will have a two-week winter vacation from January 1, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

However, remedial sessions for Classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 to revise the syllabi and enhance the students' learning-level academic performance, the circular issued on Thursday said.

''All government schools under the Directorate of Education will remain closed for winter vacation from January 1, 2023, to January 15, 2023.

''To revise the syllabus and enhance the learning-level academic performance of the students, remedial classes will be held for classes 9 to 12. These classes will enable the students in revising the basic concepts of the subjects from examination point of view,'' the circular said.

For the schools with double shifts, the remedial classes will be held in separate wings.

''However, if there is a space crunch, the heads of evening shift schools may consult the concerned Deputy Directors of Education (DDEs) and opt for evening timings accordingly,'' the circular added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022