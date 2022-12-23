UK union suspends ambulance staff strike scheduled on Dec. 28

Planned industrial action by ambulance workers represented by the GMB union on Dec. 28 has been suspended, the union said on Friday.

"People across the country have been wonderful in backing us and we care so much about them too. That's why we are suspending the proposed GMB industrial action on the 28th December," Rachel GMB National Secretary Harrison said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)