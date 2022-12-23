Left Menu

Rajasthan leading in terms of public welfare schemes in health sector: Gehlot

Through the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, the burden on the common mans pocket has reduced, he said.He further said Rajasthan is making steady progress in the field of education.

PTI | Bharatpur | Updated: 23-12-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 17:37 IST
Rajasthan leading in terms of public welfare schemes in health sector: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state is leading in terms of public welfare schemes being implemented in the health sector.

Addressing the birth anniversary celebrations of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh here, Gehlot said schemes dedicated to farmers are also being run by the state government.

''The state government is taking important decisions in the interest of farmers and schemes dedicated to farmers are being implemented. Through the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, the burden on the common man's pocket has reduced,'' he said.

He further said Rajasthan is making steady progress in the field of education. Students are getting quality education for free in Mahatma Gandhi English medium schools, Gehlot added.

During the visit to Bharatpur, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 693.91 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

