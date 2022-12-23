Left Menu

Police begin probe over recitation of Allama Iqbal prayer in UP school

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 23-12-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 20:31 IST
Police begin probe over recitation of Allama Iqbal prayer in UP school
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have recorded the statements of staff at a school here over the recitation of ''madrassa-type prayers'', a charge levelled by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad over an Urdu prayer written by Allama Iqbal.

The school principal, Nahid Siddiqui, has been suspended and a probe ordered against shiksha mitra (para teacher) Waziruddin after they were booked by the police in connection with this, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Vinay Kumar said.

The incident happened at a government higher primary school located in Faridpur, he said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal on Friday said, ''We have recorded the statements of staff of the school and have sent a video of the alleged incident for forensic examination.'' In the video children can be heard singing, ''Mere Allah burai se bachana mujhko, nek jo rah ho us rah pe chalana mujhko...Lab pe aati he dua ban ke tamanna meri...'' Some members of the local unit of the VHP accused Siddiqui and Waziruddin of hurting religious sentiments of the people in a Hindu-dominated area, Kumar said.

The VHP members also alleged that the accused were trying to convert the students, he said.

Based on a complaint by the VHP's city president Sompal Rathore, an FIR was registered against the principal and the shiksha mitra on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022