Chhattisgarh: Associate professor of media university booked for molestation
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-12-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 20:32 IST
- Country:
- India
An associate professor of a government university in Raipur in Chhattisgarh has been booked for allegedly molesting a student, a police official said on Friday.
The accused is attached to the Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism and Mass Communication and, as per the complaint, the molestation incident took place on the campus, the Mahila Thana official said.
He has been charged under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and a probe was underway, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thana
- Chhattisgarh
- Indian Penal Code section 354
- Raipur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Portuguese lawmakers make third attempt to allow euthanasia
Portugal's president faces decision over euthanasia after lawmakers' vote
Dutch court rejects attempt to widen euthanasia laws
Dutch court rejects attempt to widen euthanasia laws
Over Rs 108 cr diverted from CM's Nagarothana scheme: CAG report