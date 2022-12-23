Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Associate professor of media university booked for molestation

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-12-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 20:32 IST
An associate professor of a government university in Raipur in Chhattisgarh has been booked for allegedly molesting a student, a police official said on Friday.

The accused is attached to the Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism and Mass Communication and, as per the complaint, the molestation incident took place on the campus, the Mahila Thana official said.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and a probe was underway, the official added.

