Covid situation absolutely normal in Rajasthan: Govt

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 20:45 IST
Representative Image
The positivity rate of coronavirus in Rajasthan has been only 0.1 per cent in the last few weeks and the situation is absolutely normal, a senior official of the health department said here on Friday.

A review meeting of officials of the medical and health department was held here amidst new concerns regarding the corona infection. Heath Secretary Dr Prithvi said in the meeting that the corona positivity rate in the state has been only 0.1 per cent in the last weeks and the situation is quite normal.

He said that even if the infection rate increases due to any reason, the department is fully prepared to deal with every situation.

He directed the doctors of Microbiology Department of SMS Medical College to conduct sero-survey to know the status of 'immunity' among the people in areas with low positivity rate and submit the report within 7-days. The officer also gave instructions to ensure quick implementation of isolation beds, oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators in government and private hospitals and continuous monitoring of occupancy.

