Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presents book 'India: The Mother of Democracy' to PM
- Country:
- India
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday presented a book titled ''India: The Mother of Democracy'' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The book prepared and published by by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) is an evidence-based account of the origin of democracy in India.
''Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the book, the hard work put in to it and the intellectual endeavour of ICHR,'' an official statement by the Ministry of Education said.
Pradhan said the democratic spirit and ethos have been ingrained in India since the dawn of civilisation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Pradhan
- India
- the
- democratic
- Ministry of Education
- Dharmendra Pradhan
- India:
ALSO READ
Biden says 'we can' ban assault weapons as clock ticks for Democratic Congress
Indiana sues TikTok alleging Chinese access to user data, mature content exposure
Need to get to bottom of it: Indian skipper on Men in Blue's injury issues
Indiana sues TikTok, citing safety and security concerns
FEATURE-As Indians take up online games, gambling fears grow