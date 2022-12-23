Left Menu

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presents book 'India: The Mother of Democracy' to PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 21:44 IST
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presents book 'India: The Mother of Democracy' to PM
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday presented a book titled ''India: The Mother of Democracy'' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The book prepared and published by by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) is an evidence-based account of the origin of democracy in India.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the book, the hard work put in to it and the intellectual endeavour of ICHR,'' an official statement by the Ministry of Education said.

Pradhan said the democratic spirit and ethos have been ingrained in India since the dawn of civilisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022